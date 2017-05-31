Cardiovascular models

Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Protocols |
Differentiation of cardiomyocytes and generation of human engineered heart tissue
This protocol describes how to generate defined embryoid bodies and subsequent standardized beating engineered heart tissue from human iPSCs using small molecules.Nature Protocols 12, 1177–1197
Protocols |
Generation of multipotent induced cardiac progenitor cells from mouse fibroblasts and potency testing in ex vivo mouse embryos
Expandable and multipotent induced cardiac progenitor cells (iCPCs) are generated from mouse adult fibroblasts using forced expression of Mesp1, Tbx5, Gata4, Nkx2.5 and Baf60c and activation of the Wnt and JAK/STAT signaling pathway. Furthermore, embryonic potency of iCPCs is tested ex vivo.Nature Protocols 12, 1029–1054
Research | | open
Salt-dependent Blood Pressure in Human Aldosterone Synthase-Transgenic MiceScientific Reports 7, 492
News and Comment
News and Views |
Gut microbiota: Inulin regulates endothelial function: a prebiotic smoking gun?
A new study shows that the prebiotic inulin improves vascular function in an animal model of cardiovascular disease. A key mechanism for how dietary gut microbiota modulation regulates host physiology through the activities of host–microbiota co-metabolic signalling via bile acids and glucagon-like peptide 1 is also explained.
News |
Induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell–derived models of familial hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM)
Patient-derived iPS cell models of familial HCM could help identify new treatments for the disease.
News |
A microchip platform to model heart failure
A microchip platform could be used to model failing myocardium and identify molecules to prevent myocardial infarction (MI) or hypertension.
News |
Platform for maturation of human pluripotent stem cell–derived cardiomyocytes
A platform for generating mature cardiomyocytes from human pluripotent stem cells could aid the development of improved models of cardiovascular disease.
Comments and Opinion |
Finding drugs for the faint of heart
Harvard researchers have developed an organ on a chip that recapitulates genetic, morphological and functional markers of failing myocardium. The system could help identify therapeutic candidates that slow or reverse heart failure with better reliability than current in vitro culture systems.