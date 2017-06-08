Latest Research and Reviews
Protein-altering and regulatory genetic variants near GATA4 implicated in bicuspid aortic valve
Bicuspid aortic valve (BAV) is the most common human congenital cardiovascular malformation. Here, the authors perform a genome-wide association study for BAV and identify risk variants in the gene region of cardiac-specific transcription factor GATA4 and implicate GATA4 in heart valve development.Nature Communications 8, 15481
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Genetics: Smoking reduces genetic protection against CHD
Research Highlights |
Dyslipidaemias: Cardiovascular effects of low Lp(a)Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 67
Comments and Opinion |
Genetics of CHD in 2016: Common and rare genetic variants and risk of CHD
Much of the progress in cardiovascular genetics in 2016 has been driven by next-generation sequencing studies, and the clinical utility of knowing an individual's genotype for predicting their risk of cardiovascular disease is gaining credibility, both for monogenic and polygenic disorders. Additionally, phenotype data are increasingly abundant, although databases linking genotype with clinically relevant phenotypes require optimization.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 73–74
Research Highlights |
Genetics: HMGCR and PCSK9 variants and cardiovascular riskNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 66
Research Highlights |
Genetics: Postmortem genetic testing uncovers causes of SCD in young individualsNature Reviews Cardiology 13, 508
Comments and Opinion |
Management of survivors of cardiac arrest — the importance of genetic investigation
Diagnosis and treatment in patients with an aborted cardiac arrest (ACA) pose a challenge for cardiologists, because the underlying causes of ACA and the appropriate therapies are varied. In this Perspectives article, Schwartz and Dagradi offer their view on how genetics is shaping the management of survivors of ACA, and discuss the importance of genetic testing for the protection of these patients and their families.Nature Reviews Cardiology 13, 560–566