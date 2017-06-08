Cardiomyopathies
Cardiomyopathies are diseases of the heart muscle. This group of pathological conditions includes dilated cardiomyopathy, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, restrictive cardiomyopathy, arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, and left ventricular noncompaction cardiomyopathy. They can be hereditary or acquired conditions.
Cellular interplay via cytokine hierarchy causes pathological cardiac hypertrophy in RAF1-mutant Noonan syndrome
The human congenital disorder Noonan Syndrome (NS) is caused by germ-line mutations that hyperactivate the RAS/ERK signalling pathway, and can feature pathologic cardiac enlargement. Here, the authors find that a complex cellular and molecular interplay involving a cytokine hierarchy underlies cardiac hypertrophy caused by a NS-associated Raf allele.Nature Communications 8, 15518
Chronic kidney disease: Skin sodium linked to left ventricular hypertrophyNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 194
Stem cells: Allogenic mesenchymal stem cells for dilated cardiomyopathyNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 190–191
Shared decision-making in HCM
Shared decision-making (SDM) between physicians and patients is a necessary element of care in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), particularly for decisions concerning prophylactic implantable defibrillators to prevent sudden death; however, SDM has much less relevance in making eligibility versus disqualification decisions for competitive athletes with HCM.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 125–126
Cell therapy: Autologous cardiac stem cells for congenital HFNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 128
Genetics of CHD in 2016: Common and rare genetic variants and risk of CHD
Much of the progress in cardiovascular genetics in 2016 has been driven by next-generation sequencing studies, and the clinical utility of knowing an individual's genotype for predicting their risk of cardiovascular disease is gaining credibility, both for monogenic and polygenic disorders. Additionally, phenotype data are increasingly abundant, although databases linking genotype with clinically relevant phenotypes require optimization.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 73–74
Cardiomyopathies: In vitro genetic correction of familial dilated cardiomyopathyNature Reviews Cardiology 13, 506