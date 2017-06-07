Latest Research and Reviews
Basic research: Suffocating the heart to stimulate regeneration
Ischaemic cardiomyopathy leads to destruction of cardiomyocytes beyond the regenerative potential of the adult human heart. The murine heart can regenerate in utero and shortly after birth, but oxidative stress eventually arrests cardiomyocyte division. Chronic hypoxia in mice has now been shown to induce the cell cycle in cardiomyocytes, resulting in cardiac regeneration.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 7–8
Basic research: Killing the old: cell senescence in atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis is a disease of ageing, and the most common cause of death in the industrialized world. Cell senescence and the therapeutic removal of senescent cells using 'senolytics' are topical areas of science and translational medicine. A new study reports surprising findings on cell senescence and atherosclerosis with important therapeutic implications.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 8–9
