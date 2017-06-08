Cardiac hypertrophy

Definition

Cardiac hypertrophy is the abnormal enlargement, or thickening, of the heart muscle, resulting from increases in cardiomyocyte size and changes in other heart muscle components, such as extracellular matrix. Causes can be physiological  for example, the amount of exercise performed by an athlete  or pathological  for example, as a result of hypertension or valvular disease.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment