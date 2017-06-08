Cardiac hypertrophy
Cardiac hypertrophy is the abnormal enlargement, or thickening, of the heart muscle, resulting from increases in cardiomyocyte size and changes in other heart muscle components, such as extracellular matrix. Causes can be physiological for example, the amount of exercise performed by an athlete or pathological for example, as a result of hypertension or valvular disease.
Cellular interplay via cytokine hierarchy causes pathological cardiac hypertrophy in RAF1-mutant Noonan syndrome
The human congenital disorder Noonan Syndrome (NS) is caused by germ-line mutations that hyperactivate the RAS/ERK signalling pathway, and can feature pathologic cardiac enlargement. Here, the authors find that a complex cellular and molecular interplay involving a cytokine hierarchy underlies cardiac hypertrophy caused by a NS-associated Raf allele.Nature Communications 8, 15518
FGF23/FGFR4-mediated left ventricular hypertrophy is reversibleScientific Reports 7, 1993
Chronic kidney disease: Skin sodium linked to left ventricular hypertrophyNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 194
Myocardial energy depletion and dynamic systolic dysfunction in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
In this Perspectives article, Ormerod et al. propose that dynamic left ventricular systolic dysfunction provoked by obstruction in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a manifestation of inefficient cardiac energy utilization. This mid-systolic drop in left ventricular Doppler ejection velocities has been termed the 'lobster claw abnormality'. Energy insufficiency is also present in nonobstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and this paradigm might suggest novel therapies.Nature Reviews Cardiology 13, 677–687
Cardiomyopathies: Tension between hypertrophic and dilated cardiomyopathiesNature Reviews Cardiology 13, 380–381
Cardiovascular disease: PDE9A inhibition mends broken heartsNature Reviews Drug Discovery 14, 310–311
Cardiovascular disease: Role for Klotho and phosphate in cardiac remodellingNature Reviews Nephrology 10, 674
Cardiac hypertrophy: A miRNA star in the heartNature Medicine 20, 595