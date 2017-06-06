Carbohydrates

Definition

Carbohydrates (also known as sugars) are molecules consisting of a basic unit, usually a six-membered ring, containing carbon and oxygen, either alone (monosaccharides) or joined together (disaccharides, oligosaccharides, or polysaccharides). They have various biological functions, including energy storage, protein modification and regulation, and act as structural components of cell membranes.

