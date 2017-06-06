Carbohydrates
Carbohydrates (also known as sugars) are molecules consisting of a basic unit, usually a six-membered ring, containing carbon and oxygen, either alone (monosaccharides) or joined together (disaccharides, oligosaccharides, or polysaccharides). They have various biological functions, including energy storage, protein modification and regulation, and act as structural components of cell membranes.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Adaptation to dietary conditions by trehalose metabolism in DrosophilaScientific Reports 7, 1619
News and Comment
News and Views |
Enzyme mechanisms: Sugary shears
Proteolytic maturation of an important transcriptional regulator is performed by a glycosyltransferase. The reaction involves glycosylation of a glutamate residue and conversion of the γ-glycosyl ester product into an N-acyl pyroglutamate, which undergoes spontaneous hydrolysis to effect peptide backbone fission.Nature Chemical Biology 12, 892–893
Research Highlights |
Innate immunity: A sweet switchNature Chemical Biology 12, 657
Research Highlights |
Glycomics: Highlights for carbohydratesNature Chemical Biology 12, 575
News and Views |
Antibacterials: A sweet vaccine
Vaccination with a synthetic glycoconjugate, in combination with the administration of an inhibitor that blocks capsular polysaccharide synthesis in bacteria, could offer an alternative route to combat bacterial infections.Nature Chemistry 8, 201–202
Research Highlights |
Microbiome: Adapting to mucusNature Chemical Biology 11, 633
Research Highlights |
Glycobiology: Interior decoratingNature Chemical Biology 11, 829