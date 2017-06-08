Cancer screening
Cancer screening describes any procedure that aims to detect precancerous changes, such that cancer can be treated before it becomes malignant. Mammography and cervical smear tests are routine cancer-screening procedures. Ideally, the benefits of any screening procedure should outweigh the risks.
Cancer diagnostics: Extracting extracellular vesicles
Two approaches for quantifying extracellular vesicles in blood samples facilitate the search for highly specific cancer biomarkers.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0061
Cancer diagnostics: On-target probes for early detection
Optical probes that are activated only in the tumour microenvironment dramatically improve the sensitivity of cancer detection.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0062
Brighter cancer probes
The early detection of cancer demands translatable light-emitting or light-collecting probes with unprecedented levels of sensitivity and specificity.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0067
Clinical prospects of liquid biopsies
The clinical utility of diagnostic markers extracted from liquid biopsies from cancer patients is hampered by knowledge gaps in biological understanding but can be aided by technological developments.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0065
Colorectal cancer: Screening provides long-term benefitsNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 262