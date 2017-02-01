Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Reviews |
Carcinomas of an unknown primary origin—diagnosis and treatment
Carcinomas of an unknown primary origin (CUP) are histologically confirmed metastases for which a primary tumor could not be found despite an extensive diagnostic workup of the patient. The authors of this Review discuss the clinical evaluation of patients with CUP, describe how to identify specific CUP subsets, and outline treatment strategies and outcomes of patients with CUP.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 8, 701–710
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
News and Views |
Diagnosis: Improved diagnosis, therapy and outcomes for patients with CUP
Molecular cancer-classifier assays enable the diagnosis of a single cancer type for most patients with cancer of unknown primary (CUP), thus opening the door to the administration of site-specific therapies. Herein, I discuss how such therapies can improve the survival of patients with CUP, and the resulting paradigm shift towards tissue-of-origin diagnostics and treatments that is now becoming the standard of care for this patient population.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 5–6
Research Highlights |
Comments and Opinion |
Cancer of unknown primary site: still an entity, a biological mystery and a metastatic model
Cancer of unknown primary site is both a challenging clinical problem and a disease that provides potential insight into the mechanisms that underlie early metastasis.Nature Reviews Cancer 14, 3–4
Research Highlights |
