Cancer epigenetics
Cancer epigenetics is the study of somatically heritable changes to molecular processes that influence the flow of information between the DNA of cancer cells and their gene expression patterns. This includes comparative (tumour cell versus normal cell) investigation of nuclear organization, DNA methylation, histone modification and the consequences of genetic mutations in genes encoding epigenetic regulators.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
ASXL2 is essential for haematopoiesis and acts as a haploinsufficient tumour suppressor in leukemia
While the role of ASLX1 in haematopoiesis and leukaemia has been heavily studied, the role of ASLX2 is unclear. Here the authors show that ASLX2 is required for normal haematopoietic stem cell self-renewal whereas Asxl2 loss promotes leukemogenesis, thus explaining the frequently observed mutations in AML patientsNature Communications 8, 15429
News and Comment
News and Views |
Untangling the role of mutant histone H3 in diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma
New studies advance the mechanistic understanding of mutant histone H3 in diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) and demonstrate two epigenetic approaches, BET inhibition and EZH2 inhibition, as potential therapeutic strategies for DIPG.Nature Medicine 23, 413–414
Research Highlights |
Anticancer drugs: All roads lead to EZH2 inhibitionNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 239
Research Highlights |
Epigenetics: Addicted to reading
Two papers find that the histone acetylation reader function of the YEATS domain of ENL is required to sustain oncogenic transcriptional programmes for the growth and disease maintenance of acute leukaemias.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 207
Research Highlights |
Tumour evolution: Epigenetic and genetic heterogeneity in metastasis
How similar are metastases to the primary tumour and other metastases in the same patient? And what does that tell us about the evolution of metastatic ability? Two papers investigated these questions in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 141
Research Highlights |
Prostate cancer: Hand in hand — Rb1 and Trp53 cooperate to suppress resistanceNature Reviews Urology 14, 131
Research Highlights |
In the news: From ENA 2016