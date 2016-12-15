Calcium

Definition

Calcium (Ca, atomic number 20) is an abundant alkaline earth metal which exists in living systems as Ca2+ ions. Mobilization of calcium stores within cells is important for physiological processes, including oocyte activation during fertilization. Calcium is also involved in multiple cellular signalling pathways, including synaptic transmission in nerve cells and cell motility.

