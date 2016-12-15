Calcium
Calcium (Ca, atomic number 20) is an abundant alkaline earth metal which exists in living systems as Ca2+ ions. Mobilization of calcium stores within cells is important for physiological processes, including oocyte activation during fertilization. Calcium is also involved in multiple cellular signalling pathways, including synaptic transmission in nerve cells and cell motility.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Idiopathic hypercalciuria and formation of calcium renal stones
The most common predisposing factor for the formation of idiopathic calcium stones is hypercalciuria. Here, the authors discuss the mechanisms of idiopathic calcium stone formation and hypercalciuria as well as potential therapeutic strategies to reduce the risk of stone formation.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 519–533
Research | | open
Calcium-controlled conformational choreography in the N-terminal half of adseverin
The calcium-regulated gelsolin family of actin-binding proteins includes adseverin. Here, the authors report the X-ray crystal structure of the N-terminal portion of adseverin and use small-angle scattering and molecular dynamics simulations to examine the calcium-dependent function of this protein.Nature Communications 6, 8254
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Metabolism: Calcium–T2DM link strengthensNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 626
Research Highlights |
Neurological disorders: Striking point for stroke
DAPK1 is a specific cell death signal that is recruited to NMDA receptors and mediates brain damage in stroke.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 11, 150