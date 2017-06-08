Research | | open
Ca2+ imaging
Calcium (Ca2+) imaging is a method for visualizing the local concentration of calcium in cells or tissues. It relies on fluorescent indicators, including small chemical indicators and genetically encoded calcium indicators (GECIs), that change spectral properties upon binding calcium.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 3026
Research |
Fast high-resolution miniature two-photon microscopy for brain imaging in freely behaving mice
FHIRM-TPM is a miniature two-photon microscope capable of imaging fluorescently labeled neurons in the brains of freely behaving mice. It allows for imaging of spines or recording of neural activity with a frame rate up to 40 Hz.
Research |
Volumetric two-photon imaging of neurons using stereoscopy (vTwINS)
vTwINS enables high-speed volumetric calcium imaging via a V-shaped point spread function and a dedicated data-processing algorithm. Song et al. apply this strategy to image population activity in the mouse visual cortex and hippocampus.Nature Methods 14, 420–426
Research |
Fast volumetric calcium imaging across multiple cortical layers using sculpted light
Two-photon scanning microscopy is inherently slow and thus limits volumetric calcium imaging. Prevedel et al. achieve increased volumetric imaging speed by tailoring the excitation volume via light sculpting.Nature Methods 13, 1021–1028
Research |
Random-access scanning microscopy for 3D imaging in awake behaving animals
Random-access line scanning enables neural activity to be monitored at high speed in neurons and dendrites that are sparsely distributed in three dimensions. The approach is demonstrated in behaving mice.
Reviews |
Technologies for imaging neural activity in large volumes
Ji et al. review emerging microscopy technologies that enable large-volume imaging of neural circuits. Focusing on two-photon fluorescence microscopy, they explored critical factors that limit imaging speed and restrict image volume, and also discuss three-dimensional imaging methods and their applications in rapid volume imaging of neural activity.Nature Neuroscience 19, 1154–1164
News and Comment
News and Views | | open
Random-access imaging of awake behaving animalsLight: Science & Applications 6, e16275
News |
The author file: Takanari Inoue
Sensors show calcium movement in tiny, cellular antennae.Nature Methods 10, 1039
Research Highlights |
Coronary artery disease: Coronary calcium scanning improves risk factor controlNature Reviews Cardiology 8, 306
News and Views |
Watching the fly brain in action
New technical feats make it possible to monitor the activity of identified neurons in awake behaving Drosophila melanogaster.Nature Methods 7, 505–506
News and Views |
Zooming in on mouse vision
An examination of the micro-organization of visual cortex using two-photon calcium imaging provides a new level of insight into retinotopic maps, finding that retinotopy is scrambled on fine scales in mouse primary visual cortex.Nature Neuroscience 13, 1045–1046