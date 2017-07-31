Business and commerce

    In the face of growing economic inequality, rebalancing the wealth gap at global and national levels is key to alleviating health, educational and lifestyle inequalities — but could our respect for established hierarchies hinder a move toward fairer distribution?

    Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0166

  • News and Views |

    With climate change, urban development and economic growth, more assets and infrastructures will be exposed to flooding. Now research shows that investments in flood protection are globally beneficial, but have varied levels of benefit locally.

    • Pascal Peduzzi
    Nature Climate Change

  • News and Views |

    Experiments show that people dislike inequality, but are they willing to overturn established hierarchies to achieve income equality? A cross-cultural experiment shows that from a young age humans exhibit rank reversal aversion when redistributing resources between the rich and the poor, suggesting that hierarchy preservation is a social norm.

    • Gary Charness
    •  & Marie Claire Villeval
    Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0137

  • Editorial |

    A judicious use of financial instruments today could protect the well-being of future societies but investment and ambition needs to rapidly increase to achieve this outcome.

    Nature Climate Change 7, 455

  • Comments and Opinion |

    There is no longer a choice between climate policy and no climate policy. G20 finance ministers have to play a key role in implementing smart climate policies like carbon pricing. Yet they remain reluctant to take advantage of the merits of carbon pricing for sound fiscal policy.

    • Ottmar Edenhofer
    • , Brigitte Knopf
    • , Céline Bak
    •  & Amar Bhattacharya
    Nature Climate Change 7, 463–465
