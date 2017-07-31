Business and commerce

News and Views |
A global framework for future costs and benefits of river-flood protection in urban areas
Managing future flood risk is necessary to minimize costs and achieve maximum benefit from investment. This study presents a framework to assess urban structural protection under climate change and socio-economic development.
Rank reversal aversion inhibits redistribution across societies
Research has shown that people dislike inequality. However, in a cross-cultural experiment, Zhou and colleagues show that, from a young age, people are unwilling to redistribute resources between individuals if this reverses an existing hierarchy.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0142
Integrity and justice: what is required of free market participants?Palgrave Communications 3, 17046
Understanding attitudes to inequality
In the face of growing economic inequality, rebalancing the wealth gap at global and national levels is key to alleviating health, educational and lifestyle inequalities — but could our respect for established hierarchies hinder a move toward fairer distribution?Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0166
Pragmatic disaster loss assessmentNature Climate Change 7, 536
Flooding: Prioritizing protection?
With climate change, urban development and economic growth, more assets and infrastructures will be exposed to flooding. Now research shows that investments in flood protection are globally beneficial, but have varied levels of benefit locally.
Behavioural economics: Preserving rank as a social norm
Experiments show that people dislike inequality, but are they willing to overturn established hierarchies to achieve income equality? A cross-cultural experiment shows that from a young age humans exhibit rank reversal aversion when redistributing resources between the rich and the poor, suggesting that hierarchy preservation is a social norm.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0137
Money for climate
A judicious use of financial instruments today could protect the well-being of future societies but investment and ambition needs to rapidly increase to achieve this outcome.Nature Climate Change 7, 455
Aligning climate policy with finance ministers' G20 agenda
There is no longer a choice between climate policy and no climate policy. G20 finance ministers have to play a key role in implementing smart climate policies like carbon pricing. Yet they remain reluctant to take advantage of the merits of carbon pricing for sound fiscal policy.Nature Climate Change 7, 463–465