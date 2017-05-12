Brassinosteroid

Definition

Brassinosteroids are a group of plant steroid hormones that regulate growth and development, structurally similar to cholesterol-derived animal steroid hormones and insect ecdysteroids. They are involved in cell expansion, biotic and abiotic stress tolerance, vascular differentiation, pollen tube formation, and other important processes during the life of the plant.

