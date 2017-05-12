Brassinosteroid
Brassinosteroids are a group of plant steroid hormones that regulate growth and development, structurally similar to cholesterol-derived animal steroid hormones and insect ecdysteroids. They are involved in cell expansion, biotic and abiotic stress tolerance, vascular differentiation, pollen tube formation, and other important processes during the life of the plant.
RD26 mediates crosstalk between drought and brassinosteroid signalling pathways
Brassinosteroid (BR) signalling regulates plant development via the BES1/BZR1 family of transcription factors. Here the authors show that BES1 activity can be modified by the drought-responsive RD26 transcription factor providing a molecular basis for the interaction between drought and BR signalling.Nature Communications 8, 14573
Farnesylation mediates brassinosteroid biosynthesis to regulate abscisic acid responses
The brassinolide biosynthesis enzyme CYP85A2 is controlled by farnesylation (post-translational addition of an isoprenoid tail), which impacts Arabidopsis sensitivity to abscisic acid and drought.Nature Plants 2, 16114
A PtdIns(4)P-driven electrostatic field controls cell membrane identity and signalling in plants
Cellular membranes have specific lipidic compositions that influence their biophysical properties. PtdIns4P accumulates in the plasma membrane and modifies its inner surface charge, which controls the localization and function of signalling proteins.Nature Plants 2, 16089
Signalling: Yin–yang hormonal crosstalk
Brassinosteroids and gibberellins are two principal growth-promoting hormones in plants. A transcription factor called JUB1 connects their signalling and biosynthesis through positive and negative feedback loops to finely coordinate developmental output.Nature Plants 2, 16023
