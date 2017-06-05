Brain injuries

Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Traumatic brain injury: New insights into the long-term effects of mild brain injuryNature Reviews Neurology 13, 194–195
Research Highlights |
Stroke: Remote white matter integrity influences cognitive function after strokeNature Reviews Neurology 12, 616
Research Highlights |
Traumatic brain injury: Carbon monoxide — a potential therapy for traumatic brain injury?Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 615
Research Highlights |
Traumatic brain injury: Impaired medical decision-making capacity in TBINature Reviews Neurology 12, 555
Comments and Opinion |
Sports-related concussions — media, science and policy
Participants in collision sports show a high incidence of concussion and can have deleterious long-term consequences for brain function. Here, Rebekah Mannix and colleagues discuss the benefits and risks associated with the practice of contact sports and examine how this balance affects policies regarding the practice of collision sports.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 486–490
Research Highlights |
Brain theranostics: Peptides show critical careNature Reviews Materials 1, 16054