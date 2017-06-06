Bone remodelling

Definition

Bone remodelling is the continuous metabolic process of bone breakdown (resorption) by specialised cells called osteoclasts, followed by formation of new bone tissue (ossification) by cells called osteoblasts. The process secures skeletal integrity and blood mineral homeostasis throughout life; imbalances in bone remodelling can result in bone disorders.

