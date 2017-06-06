Bone remodelling
Bone remodelling is the continuous metabolic process of bone breakdown (resorption) by specialised cells called osteoclasts, followed by formation of new bone tissue (ossification) by cells called osteoblasts. The process secures skeletal integrity and blood mineral homeostasis throughout life; imbalances in bone remodelling can result in bone disorders.
SMURF2 regulates bone homeostasis by disrupting SMAD3 interaction with vitamin D receptor in osteoblasts
The balance between osteoclast and osteoblast-mediated bone turnover is essential for bone health and homeostasis. Here the authors show that both germline and osteoblast-specific Smurf2-deficient mice have osteoporosis as a result of increased osteoblast RANKL production and excess osteoclastogenesis.Nature Communications 8, 14570
Bone: Dual mode of action of SSRIs on bone remodelling
Bone: The circadian clock controls bone remodelling
Inflammation: Immune recovery drives bone loss
Osteoimmunology in 2014: Two-faced immunology—from osteogenesis to bone resorption
Even though activation of immunity is associated with bone destruction, new mechanisms have been described in 2014 through which immunology-associated pathways can cooperate to support osteogenesis. These advances support the view of the immune system as a central mechanism which can regulate bone homeostasis, regeneration and destruction.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 74–76
Fracture repair: Could blockade of Notch signalling promote fracture repair?