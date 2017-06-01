Bone quality and biomechanics
Definition
Bone quality and mechanics is a concept used to describe physical features of bone. They can be quantified with bone density, the amount of mineral matter per unit of volume, and the trabecular bone score, a measure of bone microarchitecture. These scores can be used to predict the risk of fractures and osteoporosis.
