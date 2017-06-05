Bone marrow transplantation
Bone marrow transplantation is the transference of bone marrow from one human or animal to another for a variety of purposes. Bone marrow transplantation can be used to treat certain blood disorders such as leukemia or immunodeficiency, but can also have serious complications such as graft-versus-host disease.
Foxp3+ regulatory T cells maintain the bone marrow microenvironment for B cell lymphopoiesis
Treg cells suppress peripheral immune responses, but their function in haematopoiesis is unclear. Here the authors show they modulate the bone marrow microenvironment to sustain haematopoietic stem cell-driven generation of mature B cells.Nature Communications 8, 15068
γδ T cells get adaptive
Throughout ontogeny, the γδ TCR repertoire in human blood becomes less diverse and more focused, yet is private in nature, and specific adult γδ T cell subsets undergo substantial clonal expansion after challenge with cytomegalovirus.Nature Immunology 18, 370–372
Multiple sclerosis: Stem cell treatment suppresses multiple sclerosis in the long termNature Reviews Neurology 13, 195
Immunity without innate lymphoid cells
A cohort of immunodeficient children lead near-normal lives after bone marrow transplantation, despite a profound deficiency of innate lymphoid cells (ILCs).Nature Immunology 17, 1237–1238
Thirty years of Bone Marrow TransplantationBone Marrow Transplantation 51, 1411–1412
Stem cells: Donor-derived bone marrow cells become adipocytes in recipientsNature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 506
SNPs and prognosis of GvHD before HCT: any progress?Bone Marrow Transplantation 51, 161–162