Bone development
Bone development is the formation and growth of bones. New bone is formed by the action of specialised cells called osteoblasts and osteoclasts, either by directly laying down bone tissue into connective tissue or forming it from cartilage, such as during growth in length of long bones.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
MicroRNA miR-23a cluster promotes osteocyte differentiation by regulating TGF-β signalling in osteoblasts
Control of osteocyte differentiation is not well understood. Here the authors show that the miR-23 cluster represses the TGF-β signalling repressor Prdm16 in osteoblasts, thus enhancing osteocyte differentiation and a low bone mass phenotype.Nature Communications 8, 15000
Research |
Cell–matrix signals specify bone endothelial cells during developmental osteogenesis
Langen et al. identify a third capillary endothelial cell subtype, termed type E, that supports embryonic and early postnatal bone formation, and show that endothelial integrin β1 and laminin α5 are required for bone angiogenesis and osteogenesis.Nature Cell Biology 19, 189–201
Research | | open
miR-21 deficiency inhibits osteoclast function and prevents bone loss in miceScientific Reports 7, 43191
Research | | open
SMURF2 regulates bone homeostasis by disrupting SMAD3 interaction with vitamin D receptor in osteoblasts
The balance between osteoclast and osteoblast-mediated bone turnover is essential for bone health and homeostasis. Here the authors show that both germline and osteoblast-specific Smurf2-deficient mice have osteoporosis as a result of increased osteoblast RANKL production and excess osteoclastogenesis.Nature Communications 8, 14570
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Bone: Soluble FGFR-3 as potential therapy for achondroplasiaNature Reviews Endocrinology 9, 692
News and Views |
Evolutionary physiology: A bone for all seasons
Because mammals have such high metabolic rates, it has long been thought that their growth is invulnerable to seasonal variation. But their bones turn out to contain annual lines, just as those of cold-blooded animals do. See Letter p.358Nature 487, 310–311
Research Highlights |
Bone: Jump, run, climb—childhood exercise improves bone strengthNature Reviews Endocrinology 8, 443
Research Highlights |
Developmental biology: Blood-vessel cells turn to boneNature 468, 479
Research Highlights |
Development: Osteoblasts and osteoclasts keep in touch