Bone cancer

Definition

Bone cancer is characterized by uncontrolled growth of cells of the bone. Primary bone cancer (that arises directly in the bone), is relatively rare. Different types of bone tissue give rise to different types of primary bone cancer: osteosarcoma develops from cells that form the bone and Ewing sarcoma develops from immature nerve tissue within the bone.

