Bone cancer
Bone cancer is characterized by uncontrolled growth of cells of the bone. Primary bone cancer (that arises directly in the bone), is relatively rare. Different types of bone tissue give rise to different types of primary bone cancer: osteosarcoma develops from cells that form the bone and Ewing sarcoma develops from immature nerve tissue within the bone.
Transposon mutagenesis disentangles osteosarcoma genetic drivers
The genetic drivers of osteosarcoma have been difficult to identify because of the genomic complexity consistently encountered in cancer cells at diagnosis. A new study uses Sleeping Beauty transposon mutagenesis to drive osteosarcomagenesis in the mouse and identify likely drivers of the disease in humans.Nature Genetics 47, 564–565
Prostate cancer: Androgen suppression duration and zoledronic acid: under the RADARNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 11, 559
Recurrent H3.3 alterations in childhood tumors
Comprehensive sequencing of benign and malignant tumors has recently uncovered new driver mutations in childhood tumors. A new report now describes frequent histone H3.3 alterations in chondroblastoma and giant cell tumor of bone, emphasizing the importance of this histone variant in pediatric cancers.Nature Genetics 45, 1413–1414
Genetics: Bespoke mutationsNature Reviews Cancer 13, 823
Bone cancer: Denosumab—new treatment option for GCTBNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 10, 487
Bone cancer in 2011: Prevention and treatment of bone metastases
Bone-targeting treatments have transformed the quality of life of patients with metastatic bone disease. 2011 saw the emergence of denosumab—a RANK ligand-specific antibody—as a more-effective alternative treatment to bisphosphonates and of data on the use of bone-targeting treatments to prevent metastasis from breast and prostate cancers.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 9, 76–78