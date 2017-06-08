Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Striga resistance: Cloak the strigolactoneNature Plants 3, 17067
Research Highlights |
Pattern recognition: The MAPK connectionNature Plants 2, 16175
Research Highlights |
Ecophysiology: Adapting adaptationNature Plants 2, 16142
Research Highlights |
Immunity: Parasite protectionNature Plants 2, 16141
News and Views |
Immunity: Flagellin seen from all sides
Many plants detect bacteria by the receptor FLS2 that binds the flagellin epitope flg22. A new pattern recognition receptor FLS3 in tomato detects flagellin from a second side; a further move in the evolutionary game of ‘hide and seek’ where pathogens evade recognition and hosts evolve novel immunoreceptors to detect them.Nature Plants 2, 16136
News and Views |
Disease resistance: Not so costly after all
The fitness costs of individual resistance (R) genes detected in previous studies suggest an impossibly high genetic load associated with disease resistance, if true for all R genes. However, new research shows that Arabidopsis plants with resistant Rps2 are no less fit than those with a susceptible Rps2 allele in the absence of disease.Nature Plants 2, 16121