Biophysical models

Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2412
Weak connections form an infinite number of patterns in the brainScientific Reports 7, 46472
Temporal dynamics of saccades explained by a self-paced processScientific Reports 7, 886
News and Comment
News and Views |
Biophysics: Unfolding the brain
The folded surface of the human brain, although striking, continues to evade understanding. Experiments with swelling gels now fuel the notion that brain folding is modulated by physical forces, and not by genetic, biological or chemical events alone.Nature Physics 12, 533–534
Research Highlights |
Modelling: First 'Blue Brain' resultsNature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 704
Comments and Opinion |
The new nanophysiology: regulation of ionic flow in neuronal subcompartments
Classical theories, such as cable theory, can only successfully model signal propagation in neurons on a macroscopic scale. Holcman and Yuste argue that, as the functional importance of neuronal compartments such as dendritic spines becomes apparent, it is important to develop models that can account for the effects of their size and geometry on electrical current flow.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 685–692