Biomedical materials
Biomedical materials are biomaterials that are manufactured or processed to be suitable for use as medical devices (or components thereof) and that are usually intended to be in long-term contact with biological materials. Examples of biomedical materials are prostheses, reconstituted tissues and intravenous catheters.
Latest Research and Reviews
Surface chemistry governs cellular tropism of nanoparticles in the brain
There have been numerous attempts to develop nanomaterials to reach cells of the central nervous system for drug delivery. Here, the authors investigate the cellular fate of polymer-based nanoparticles with varying surface chemistries after administration directly into the brain.Nature Communications 8, 15322
Dual-stimuli responsive and reversibly activatable theranostic nanoprobe for precision tumor-targeting and fluorescence-guided photothermal therapy
A number of nanomaterials for dual diagnostic and therapeutic application have a number of limitations including poor signal-to-noise ratio. Here, the authors developed dual stimuli-responsive and reversibly activatable nanoprobes for tumour targeting and fluorescence-guided photothermal therapy.Nature Communications 8, 14998
A high quantum yield molecule-protein complex fluorophore for near-infrared II imaging
Near-infrared (NIR) fluorescence imaging >1,000 nm allows deep tissue imaging, but available organic dyes display poor brightness and temporal resolution. Here, the authors synthesize a NIR dye that, upon binding serum proteins, exhibits a 110-fold increase in intensity, giving an 11% quantum yield.Nature Communications 8, 15269
News and Comment
Nanomedicine: Evolution of the nanoparticle corona
Understanding how complement proteins bind to nanoparticles and participate in their surface 'corona' can provide further insight into the relevance of the protein corona concept in medicine.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 288–290
Translating graphene and 2D materials into medicine
Adoption of graphene and other 2D crystals in biomedicine is challenging — some guidelines to facilitate this process and avoid inflated expectations should be considered.Nature Reviews Materials 1, 16084
Restoring touch
Medical professionals and robotics engineers count on materials scientists for the development of electronic skins with lifelike tactile sensing capabilities.Nature Materials 15, 919
Biomedical materials: A restorative synthetic skin
Synthetic elastomers designed to mimic the functional properties of human skin show potential applications in cosmetics, topical drug delivery and wound dressings.Nature Materials 15, 828–829
Tissue engineering: Signals from within
A regenerative cardiac patch with integrated freestanding electrodes allows the electrical stimulation and recording of cardiomyocyte growth and activity, with on-demand drug delivery.Nature Materials 15, 596–597
Biomedical briefingNature Medicine 22, 574–575