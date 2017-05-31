Biomaterials – vaccines

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
High-throughput quantitation of inorganic nanoparticle biodistribution at the single-cell level using mass cytometry
Assessing nanomaterials at the single cell level has proven to be complicated due to the limitations of existing techniques. Here, the authors utilised single-cell mass cytometry by time-of-flight as a label-free technique to analyse nanoparticle distribution within cells.Nature Communications 8, 14069
Research |
Liquid-crystalline ordering of antimicrobial peptide–DNA complexes controls TLR9 activation
Liquid-crystalline arrangements of complexes of DNA and antimicrobial peptides can lead to multivalent electrostatic interactions that drastically amplify TLR9-mediated immune responses.Nature Materials 14, 696–700
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Materializing the future of vaccines and immunotherapy
Biomaterials have the potential to solve problems in immunology; from the targeted delivery of immunomodulatory cancer drugs to monitoring the immune system.Nature Reviews Materials 1, 15008
Research Highlights |
Nanomedicine: Polymeric vaccinesNature Materials 14, 1186
News and Views |
Cancer immunotherapy meets biomaterials
Engineered biomaterials boost the efficacy of cancer vaccines and adoptive T cell therapies.Nature Biotechnology 33, 44–45
Comments and Opinion |
Cancer vaccines: Material breach
An experimental vaccine implanted beneath the skin could usher in biomaterial-based immunotherapies for cancer.Nature 504, S16–S17
Editorial |
Modern heroes
The great achievements of vaccines are not consigned to the past.Nature 473, 420
News and Views |
Synthetic vaccines: Immunity without harm
Multilamellar lipid vesicles with crosslinked walls carrying protein antigens in the vesicle core and immunostimulatory drugs in the vesicle walls generate immune responses comparable to the strongest live vector vaccines.Nature Materials 10, 166–168