Biological therapy

Reviews |
Current and emerging therapeutic targets for IBD
The management of IBD has undergone major advances with the development of biologic agents. Here, Markus Neurath provides an overview of current and future therapeutic targets for IBD, including insights into the mechanisms and rationale behind such approaches.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 269–278
Reviews |
Strategies to avoid treatment-induced lineage crisis in advanced prostate cancer
Emerging evidence suggests that the prolonged therapeutic use of androgen receptor (AR)-targeting agents in patients with prostate cancer induces histological dedifferentiation and lineage alterations. Roubaud and colleagues propose that AR suppression creates a checkpoint by which potent therapies exert a selective pressure on prostate cancer cells, favouring dedifferentiated and/or treatment-resistant cell lineages. The authors present a new clinical trial strategy in which rapid drug cycling is used to delay the onset of resistance and treatment-induced lineage crisis in patients with prostate cancer.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 269–283
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Biologics registers in RA: methodological aspects, current role and future applications
The need to accurately assess the effectiveness of biologic therapies for rheumatoid arthritis in real-world settings has seen an explosion in nationwide biologics registers. In this Perspectives article, the authors discuss how to make the most of data from such registers.
News and Views |
Pharmacotherapy: Biosimilar switching — “To set a form upon desired change”
The highly anticipated NOR-SWITCH trial results provide valuable information for patients and physicians concerned about the effects of switching between a biologic agent and a biosimilar product. However, the possibility of frequent switches, potentially involving more than one biosimilar, raises more questions.
Research Highlights |
Prostate cancer: Lineage predicts ADT response
Research Highlights |
Rheumatoid arthritis: Comparing durability of combination therapiesNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 322
Research Highlights |
Pituitary function: Pulsatile GnRH therapy in CCPHDNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 315
News and Views |
Andrology: Testosterone reference ranges and diagnosis of testosterone deficiency
Determining what constitutes a low level of testosterone is a major point of confusion in the field of testosterone deficiency — also known as hypogonadism. A recent article adds to the controversy by proposing a new, lower threshold for normal testosterone concentrations on the basis of harmonized reference ranges.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 263–264