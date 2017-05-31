Biological models
Biological models are experimental systems that recreate aspects of human tissue function or disease. For example, certain tumour cell lines may serve as cancer models, and transgenic mice that express human beta-amyloid protein may serve as animal models of Alzheimer’s disease.
MYC activation cooperates with Vhl and Ink4a/Arf loss to induce clear cell renal cell carcinoma
Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is a common and aggressive malignancy. Here, the authors generate two mouse models of the most common RCC subtypes: the human papillary RCC through MYC activation and clear cell RCC through MYC activation combined with Vhl and Cdkn2a deletion.Nature Communications 8, 15770
Gut microbiota: Inulin regulates endothelial function: a prebiotic smoking gun?
A new study shows that the prebiotic inulin improves vascular function in an animal model of cardiovascular disease. A key mechanism for how dietary gut microbiota modulation regulates host physiology through the activities of host–microbiota co-metabolic signalling via bile acids and glucagon-like peptide 1 is also explained.
Kidney cancer: Bap1 and Pbrm1 determine tumour grade
Tumorigenesis: Cancer as a symptom of evolution?
A paper in Science by Tomasetti, Li and Vogelstein develops their 'bad luck' model further and explores how different sources of DNA mutation influence different cancer types.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 373
Pancreatic cancer: ROCK inhibition sensitizes preclinical modelsNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 328
Prostate cancer: Transdifferentiation results in resistance