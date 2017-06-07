Biochemical networks
Biochemical networks are abstract graphs in which biological molecules such as enzymes or metabolites are represented by nodes, which are connected when two molecules interact physically or functionally. Such models allow one to make complex predictions about cellular functions that would not be accessible from single-molecule studies.
An analytic approximation of the feasible space of metabolic networks
Large-scale metabolic models of organisms from microbes to mammals can provide great insight into cellular function, but their analysis remains challenging. Here, the authors provide an approximate analytic method to estimate the feasible solution space for the flux vectors of metabolic networks, enabling more accurate analysis under a wide range of conditions of interest.Nature Communications 8, 14915
Noise-processing by signaling networksScientific Reports 7, 532
Protocells: Non-living predators
Attempts to build lifelike synthetic protocells must consider extracellular influences in order to accurately reflect the behaviours and characteristics of real ecosystems. Now, this concept has been demonstrated by the synthesis of a community of protocells in which one cell type preys upon another.Nature Chemistry 9, 107–108
Silence on the relevant literature and errors in implementationNature Biotechnology 33, 336–339
Points of view: Networks
We describe graphing techniques to support exploration of networks.Nature Methods 9, 115
Cells see the light to bring signaling under control
The combination of optogenetics with feedback control counteracts variability in cellular signaling responses to promote a deeper understanding of the biochemical mechanisms involved.Nature Methods 8, 808–809
Gene networks: Meaningful connectionsNature Reviews Genetics 11, 172–173