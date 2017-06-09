Biochemical assays

Latest Research and Reviews
Dramatic enhancement of the detection limits of bioassays via ultrafast deposition of polydopamine
A simple and versatile assay that relies on the bioconjugation capabilities and ultrafast and localized deposition of polydopamine can be plugged into common laboratory bioassays to improve their detection sensitivity by orders of magnitude.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0082
Reproductive endocrinology: New model to predict age at menopauseNature Reviews Endocrinology 9, 131
Receptors: Chemical courtship in mice
Physiologically relevant ligands for mammalian odorant receptors have been elusive. A mouse odorant receptor–based bioassay has now been used to guide purification and identification of a natural ligand that mediates attraction of female mice to male urine.Nature Chemical Biology 9, 140–141
Protein instability following transport or storage on dry iceNature Methods 10, 278–279
Shedding light on G protein–coupled receptor signaling
A new high-throughput method for monitoring G protein–coupled receptor activation is highly suited to assaying Gα12/13-coupled receptors and is used to deorphanize a group of receptors activated by lysophosphatidylserine.Nature Methods 9, 965–966
Genome-scale modulation of transcription with clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)-Cas9 genome editing
Genome-scale modulation of transcription with CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing could help identify gene and gene transcript functions.
Cellular thermal shift assay (CETSA) to identify drug targets
A CETSA that detects ligand binding could help check for off-target binding and identify biomarkers during drug development.