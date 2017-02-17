Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews | | open
Expert consensus document: Cholangiocarcinoma: current knowledge and future perspectives consensus statement from the European Network for the Study of Cholangiocarcinoma (ENS-CCA)
Cholangiocarcinomas are a heterogeneous group of bile duct cancers and the second most common primary liver tumour worldwide. In this Consensus statement, the newly formed European Network for the Study of Cholangiocarcinoma (ENS-CCA) detail the classification, pathophysiology and underlying mechanisms, and current therapies for cholangiocarcinoma, as well as future perspectives.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 261–280
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Metabolism: Liver and adipose tissue control uridine biosynthesisNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 249
Research Highlights |
Liver: PET for bile transport kineticsNature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 260–261
Research Highlights |
Liver: Spatial division of hepatic metabolic labour
News and Views |
Regenerative medicine: Hepatic progenitor cells up their game in the therapeutic stakes
Bipotential hepatic progenitor cells (HPCs) are recognized as making modest contributions to hepatocyte regeneration, though never credited with major liver repopulation. A new study in mice demonstrates HPCs can make a massive contribution to hepatocyte replacement, suggesting HPCs have the potential to be an effective cell therapy for liver failure.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 12, 610–611
Research Highlights |
Biliary tract: Solving the conundrum of cholangiocyte differentiation
Research Highlights |
Surgery: Bile diversion comparable to bariatric surgery in mice