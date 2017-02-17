Bile ducts

Latest Research and Reviews
Liver: Spatial division of hepatic metabolic labour
Regenerative medicine: Hepatic progenitor cells up their game in the therapeutic stakes
Bipotential hepatic progenitor cells (HPCs) are recognized as making modest contributions to hepatocyte regeneration, though never credited with major liver repopulation. A new study in mice demonstrates HPCs can make a massive contribution to hepatocyte replacement, suggesting HPCs have the potential to be an effective cell therapy for liver failure.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 12, 610–611
Surgery: Bile diversion comparable to bariatric surgery in mice
Diabetes: The search for mechanisms underlying bariatric surgery
Bariatric surgery is an effective weight-loss strategy and often results in remission of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM); still, how this surgery affects T2DM is unknown. A new study suggests that fibroblast growth factor 19 and bile acids are involved in remission of T2DM after bariatric surgery.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 9, 572–574