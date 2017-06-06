Bile duct disease

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
A genome-wide association study identifies six novel risk loci for primary biliary cholangitis
Primary biliary cholangitis is an autoimmune liver disease. Here, the authors show that variants in interleukin genes which potentially deregulate their expression are associated with this condition, and suggest that the IL21 signalling pathway may have a role in disease aetiology.Nature Communications 8, 14828
Reviews |
Genetics of primary sclerosing cholangitis and pathophysiological implications
Results from genetic studies of primary sclerosing cholangitis have identified a number of risk loci associated with the disease. Here, Jiang and Karlsen comprehensively discuss the identity and function of risk genes, the potential roles they have in pathogenesis and future research efforts.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 279–295
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Sepsis: Bile acids promote inflammation in cholestasis-associated sepsisNature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 324–325
Research Highlights |
Liver: PET for bile transport kineticsNature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 260–261
Comments and Opinion |
Primary biliary cholangitis in 2016: High-definition PBC: biology, models and therapeutic advances
In 2016, obeticholic acid became the first new licensed therapy for primary biliary cholangitis in >20 years. This therapeutic came at a time of improved disease understanding from biliary and immunological mechanistic insights.
Research Highlights |
Therapy: Obeticholic acid for PBCNature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 558–559
News and Views |
IBD: A timely diagnosis of primary sclerosing cholangitis in IBD
Although a colonoscopy for the evaluation of IBD and the surveillance of colitis-associated neoplasia should be performed at the time of the diagnosis of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), the results from a new study suggest that screening for PSC with magnetic resonance cholangiography in patients with long-term IBD might be needed.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 565–566
Research Highlights |
Liver: Uncovering the secrets of secretin