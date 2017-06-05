Batteries

Definition

A battery is a device that stores energy in chemical form and can convert it into electric energy through electrochemical reactions.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Beyond-intercalation batteries promise a step-change in energy storage compared to intercalation-based lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries. However, only performance metrics that include all cell components and operation parameters can tell whether a true advance over intercalation batteries has been achieved.

    • Stefan A. Freunberger
    Nature Energy 2, 17091

  • News and Views |

    The presence of polysulfides in Li–S batteries significantly affects battery operation, but their presence and reaction mechanisms are not well understood. Now, an operando X-ray diffraction approach is used to directly observe these polysulfides, offering insights on their formation and evolution.

    • Patrik Johansson
    Nature Energy 2, 17076

  • News and Views |

    The deployment of Li–air batteries is hindered by severe parasitic reactions during battery cycling. Now, the reactive singlet oxygen intermediate is shown to substantially contribute to electrode and electrolyte degradation.

    • Alan C. Luntz
    •  & Bryan D. McCloskey
    Nature Energy 2, 17056

  • News and Views |

    Deployment of lithium metal batteries requires fast charging capability and long-term cycling stability. Now, a small amount of LiPF6 in a dual salt electrolyte is shown to enable stable cycling of lithium metal batteries at fast charging rates.

    • Guangyuan Wesley Zheng
    •  & Tang Wei
    Nature Energy 2, 17029
All News & Comment