Ultrafast lithium diffusion in bilayer graphene
Time-dependent Hall measurements show lithium ions diffuse faster inside bilayer graphene than in graphite by an order of magnitude.
Li-dendrite growth is an inherent problem for the application of Li-metal anodes in batteries. Here the authors coat the separator with functionalized nanocarbon with immobilized Li ions, regulating the dendrite growth direction and thereby improving the battery performance.
Reducing the charge potential is of importance to advance the performance of Li-O2 batteries. Here the authors show that hydrogen peroxide solution allows decomposition of lithium hydroxide at ∼3.5 V and the organic urea hydrogen peroxide additive enables a charge potential of only about 3.26 V and stable cycling for non-aqueous Li-O2 batteries.
Both electronic and ionic transport must be optimized in Li4Ti5O12 for its use in Li-ion batteries, most promisingly against high voltage cathodes. Here authors synthesize hierarchical porous micrometre-scale structures composed of primary nanoparticles to demonstrate an attractive combination of rate performance, capacity and cycling stability.
Beyond-intercalation batteries promise a step-change in energy storage compared to intercalation-based lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries. However, only performance metrics that include all cell components and operation parameters can tell whether a true advance over intercalation batteries has been achieved.
The presence of polysulfides in Li–S batteries significantly affects battery operation, but their presence and reaction mechanisms are not well understood. Now, an operando X-ray diffraction approach is used to directly observe these polysulfides, offering insights on their formation and evolution.
The deployment of Li–air batteries is hindered by severe parasitic reactions during battery cycling. Now, the reactive singlet oxygen intermediate is shown to substantially contribute to electrode and electrolyte degradation.
Using in situ environmental transmission electron microscopy, the structural and phase changes of the reaction products of an air cathode during discharging and charging can be visualized in real time.
Deployment of lithium metal batteries requires fast charging capability and long-term cycling stability. Now, a small amount of LiPF6 in a dual salt electrolyte is shown to enable stable cycling of lithium metal batteries at fast charging rates.