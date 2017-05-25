Basal ganglia

Definition

The basal ganglia are a set of subcortical structures that interact with the cerebral cortex to regulate motor, cognitive and affective function through reinforcement learning and action selection. Its input structure, the striatum, receives a dense dopaminergic input that is critical for reinforcement learning and whose dysfunction contributes to motor and cognitive pathologies.

