Basal ganglia
The basal ganglia are a set of subcortical structures that interact with the cerebral cortex to regulate motor, cognitive and affective function through reinforcement learning and action selection. Its input structure, the striatum, receives a dense dopaminergic input that is critical for reinforcement learning and whose dysfunction contributes to motor and cognitive pathologies.
Cell-specific pallidal intervention induces long-lasting motor recovery in dopamine-depleted mice
The external globus pallidus (GPe) is a key contributor to motor suppressing pathways in the basal ganglia. The authors show that optogenetic interventions targeted to specific neuronal subpopulations in the GPe can disrupt pathological activity in the basal ganglia and restore movement for hours beyond stimulation.Nature Neuroscience 20, 815–823
Mapping the basal ganglia alterations in children chronically exposed to manganeseScientific Reports 7, 41804
Parkinson’s disease as a system-level disordernpj Parkinson's Disease 2, 16025
A cell-type-specific jolt for motor disorders
Manipulating the activity of a subpopulation of external globus pallidus neurons with optogenetic deep brain stimulation ameliorates motor deficits in a mouse model of Parkinson's disease.Nature Neuroscience 20, 763–765
Towards a mechanistic understanding of the human subcortex
The anatomical complexity and location of the human subcortex render it difficult to study by MRI in vivo. Here, Forstmann et al. argue that understanding subcortex function may be facilitated by combining in vivo and post-mortem ultra-high field MRI, post-mortem histology and modelling approaches.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 57–65
Basal Ganglia: Pathways for action
Patterns of coordinated activity in the direct, striatonigral pathway and the indirect, striatopallidal pathway regulate action performance.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 534–535
'Stressing' rodent self-grooming for neuroscience research