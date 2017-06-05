B-cell lymphoma
B-cell lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that affects the B lymphocytes of the immune system. They usually arise in the lymph nodes or in other lymphoid tissue, such as the spleen, bone marrow, blood or other organs. B-cell lymphomas are composed of large B lymphoid cells whose nuclear size can exceed that of normal macrophage nuclei.
The B-cell receptor controls fitness of MYC-driven lymphoma cells via GSK3β inhibition
Combined studies in MYC-driven mouse lymphomas and human Burkitt lymphoma unravel an essential role for the B-cell antigen receptor in the control of tumour B-cell fitness both in vitro and in vivo, with possible biological and clinical implications.Nature 546, 302–306
Targeted therapies: Ibrutinib: new option for relapsed MZLNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 200
Exhausting alloreactivity of donor-derived CAR T cells
A study in mouse models of allogeneic stem cell transplantation with donor-derived CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells for the treatment of relapsed B cell malignancies indicates that T cell exhaustion might have a role in preventing allogeneic reactivity of CD19 CAR T cells.Nature Medicine 23, 147–148
Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma: the challenge of relapse after an autologous stem cell transplantBone Marrow Transplantation 52, 199–200
Immunotherapy: CAR T cells drive remission after alloHSCT, without GvHD as a passengerNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 202
Response to ‘PET after response to R-CHOP in primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma’Leukemia 30, 1800–1801
Haematological cancer: Ibrutinib paves way to a brighter future in MCL