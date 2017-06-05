B-cell lymphoma

Definition

B-cell lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that affects the B lymphocytes of the immune system. They usually arise in the lymph nodes or in other lymphoid tissue, such as the spleen, bone marrow, blood or other organs. B-cell lymphomas are composed of large B lymphoid cells whose nuclear size can exceed that of normal macrophage nuclei.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment