Exploiting macrophage autophagy-lysosomal biogenesis as a therapy for atherosclerosis
Dysfunction of autophagy in plaque macrophages aggravates atherosclerosis. Here the authors show that induction of macrophage autophagy–lysosomal biogenesis either genetically by overexpression of the master transcriptional regulator of this process, TFEB, or pharmacologically with trehalose is atheroprotective.Nature Communications 8, 15750
Autophagy: Membrane contacts lend a hand
Extended synaptotagmins that tether ER and cell membranes also promote autophagy by regulating phosphoinositide 3-kinase.
Mechanisms of diseases: Excessive polyQ tracts curb autophagy
Expansion of polyglutamine tracts in proteins interferes with the process of autophagy and may contribute to the pathology of neurodegenerative diseases.
Cell Senescence: A new role for ATM
Endocrine disruptors: Does BPA disrupt autophagy in the liver?Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 250
Genetics: APOL1 risk variants drive kidney disease in miceNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 259
Chlorophagy: Preventing sunburnNature Plants 3, 17026