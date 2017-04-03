Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer).
Autotransplantation is the transplantation of an organ or tissue from one part of the body to another in the same individual. The transplant is called an autograft. These are generally not immunologically rejected.