- Scientific Reports 7, 2718
Large-scale analyses of common and rare variants identify 12 new loci associated with atrial fibrillation
Patrick Ellinor and colleagues report meta-analyses of common and rare variant association studies for atrial fibrillation across multiple populations. They identify 12 new loci, some of which implicate genes in atrial electrical and mechanical function.Nature Genetics 49, 946–952
Identification of six new genetic loci associated with atrial fibrillation in the Japanese population
Kaoru Ito, Yoichiro Kamatani, Toshihiro Tanaka and colleagues report a genome-wide association study for atrial fibrillation in the Japanese population. They identify six new loci, five of which are not associated with atrial fibrillation in individuals of European ancestry, suggesting that they may be specific to the Japanese population.Nature Genetics 49, 953–958
Demystifying rotors and their place in clinical translation of atrial fibrillation mechanisms
Spiral-wave generators, or 'rotors', have been identified by advanced mapping methods in experimental and clinical atrial fibrillation (AF). In this Review, Nattel and colleagues describe the concepts of phase mapping and spiral-wave rotors, and summarize the ways in which rotor sources might be involved in AF maintenance. They also consider the relevance of spiral-wave rotors to the management of patients with AF.
News and Comment
Anticoagulation therapy: Uninterrupted dabigatran during ablation for AFNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 252–253
Anticoagulation therapy: Registries reveal real-world use of anticoagulant drugs in AFNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 189
Arrhythmias: Weight loss and reduced risk of atrial fibrillationNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 66
Atrial fibrillation: A safe alternative to warfarin plus DAPT after PCI?Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 4–5
Anticoagulation therapy: Use of edoxaban in cardioversion for AFNature Reviews Cardiology 13, 634
Atrial fibrillation: Catheter ablation in pole position for AF treatmentNature Reviews Cardiology 13, 632–633