Atrial fibrillation

Definition

Atrial fibrillation is a cardiac arrhythmia in which the upper chambers of the heart  the atria  beat irregularly and, often, rapidly. The condition occurs as a consequence of uncoordinated electrical impulses.

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research |

    Patrick Ellinor and colleagues report meta-analyses of common and rare variant association studies for atrial fibrillation across multiple populations. They identify 12 new loci, some of which implicate genes in atrial electrical and mechanical function.

    • Ingrid E Christophersen
    • , Christine M Albert
    • , METASTROKE Consortium of the ISGC
    • , the AFGen Consortium
    Nature Genetics 49, 946–952

  • Research |

    Kaoru Ito, Yoichiro Kamatani, Toshihiro Tanaka and colleagues report a genome-wide association study for atrial fibrillation in the Japanese population. They identify six new loci, five of which are not associated with atrial fibrillation in individuals of European ancestry, suggesting that they may be specific to the Japanese population.

    • Siew-Kee Low
    Nature Genetics 49, 953–958

  • Reviews |

    Spiral-wave generators, or 'rotors', have been identified by advanced mapping methods in experimental and clinical atrial fibrillation (AF). In this Review, Nattel and colleagues describe the concepts of phase mapping and spiral-wave rotors, and summarize the ways in which rotor sources might be involved in AF maintenance. They also consider the relevance of spiral-wave rotors to the management of patients with AF.

    • Stanley Nattel
    • , Feng Xiong
    •  & Martin Aguilar
    Nature Reviews Cardiology
