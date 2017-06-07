Atomistic models
Atomistic models are computational models that mimic the behaviour of a complex system by explicitly taking its smallest constituent parts into account. In materials science and chemistry, an atomistic model is a model of the collective behaviour of atoms in larger systems, such as molecules and crystals.
Mechanics of thermally fluctuating membranes
Energy landscape-driven non-equilibrium evolution of inherent structure in disordered material
Fundamental understanding of glass dynamics is challenging owing to their complex non-equilibrium nature and thus the multi-dimensional potential energy landscape. Here, Fan et al. present a model to explore the glass energy landscape driven by thermal activation and relaxation, which are temporally decoupled.Nature Communications 8, 15417
Stabilization of ultrathin (hydroxy)oxide films on transition metal substrates for electrochemical energy conversion
Development of electrocatalysts with high stability and activity is a critical challenge. Here, the authors combine simulations with in situ experiments to identify principles underlying simultaneously enhanced stability and activity of ultrathin (hydroxy)oxide films on transition metal substrates.Nature Energy 2, 17070
Hybrid perovskites: Cationic vibrationsNature Materials 14, 1075
Molecular junctions: Single-molecule contacts exposed
Using a scanning tunnelling microscopy-based method it is now possible to get an atomistic-level description of the most probable binding and contact configuration for single-molecule electrical junctions.Nature Materials 14, 465–466
Predicting material release during a nuclear reactor accident
In the aftermath of a nuclear reactor accident, understanding the release of fission products from the fuel is key.Nature Materials 14, 247–252
Upholding the lawNature Physics 8, 106