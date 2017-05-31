News and Views |
Atmospheric science
Atmospheric science is the study of the dynamics and chemistry of the layers of gas that surround the Earth, other planets and moons. This encompasses the interactions between various parts of the atmosphere as well as interactions with the oceans and freshwater systems, the biosphere and human activities.
Tightening of tropical ascent and high clouds key to precipitation change in a warmer climate
The sensitivity of global precipitation to warming is largely governed by changes in atmospheric longwave radiation, a function of cloud cover. Here the authors show that tightening of the tropical circulation with warming drives a decrease in high cloud cover, resulting in higher precipitation changes.Nature Communications 8, 15771
Extreme temperatures in Southeast Asia caused by El Niño and worsened by global warming
Record temperatures in mainland Southeast Asia in April 2016 had severe impacts on the population. Thirumalai et al. show that all April extremes occur after El Niño years, and that global warming has increased the likelihood of such extremes.Nature Communications 8, 15531
Formation Mechanism for 2015/16 Super El NiñoScientific Reports 7, 2976
Tracing the oxygen isotope composition of the upper Earth’s atmosphere using cosmic spherules
Oxygen contained within cosmic spherules is sourced from the atmosphere, making micrometeorites a possible archive for past atmospheric conditions. Here, Pack et al. compare the isotopic composition of oxygen in cosmic spherules from Antarctica with that of the troposphere, and validate the value of this archive.Nature Communications 8, 15702
Large anomalies in lower stratospheric water vapour and ice during the 2015–2016 El Niño
The El Niño of 2015–2016 was unusual and exceptionally strong. Satellite observations and modelling suggest that convective lofting and sublimation of ice particles during this event contributed to moistening of the lower stratosphere.Nature Geoscience 10, 405–409
Atmospheric science: The self-cleansing ability of prehistoric air
Isotopic data from an ice core have been used to estimate atmospheric oxidant levels during past climate transitions — pointing to relatively unexplored climate feedbacks as drivers of atmospheric composition. See Letter p.133Nature 546, 41–43
Climate dynamics: Shorter monsoon seasonNature Climate Change 7, 388
Climate variability: The Atlantic's internal drum beat
The North Atlantic region experiences climate variability on a range of timescales. A climate reconstruction suggests that large-magnitude, multidecadal internal variability was a robust feature over the past 1,200 years.
Earth-observing companies push for more-advanced science satellites
Firms seek to develop sophisticated instruments to compete with government offerings.
Mysterious flashes on satellite images of Earth explained
Bright spots of light over land could help in the search for Earth-like exoplanets.
In Retrospect: Half a century of robust climate models
A classic paper in 1967 reported key advances in climate modelling that enabled a convincing quantification of the global-warming effects of carbon dioxide — laying foundations for the models that underpin climate research today.