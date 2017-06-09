Astrocyte
Astrocytes are the largest and most prevalent type of glial cell in the central nervous system. Astrocytes contribute to formation of the blood–brain barrier, participate in the maintenance of extracellular ionic and chemical homeostasis, are involved in the response to injury, and affect neuronal development and plasticity.
Latest Research and Reviews
Rapamycin Attenuates Acute Seizure-induced Astrocyte Injury in Mice in VivoScientific Reports 7, 2868
Progranulin deficiency causes the retinal ganglion cell loss during developmentScientific Reports 7, 1679
Neurons and neuronal activity control gene expression in astrocytes to regulate their development and metabolism
How neurons and neuronal activity regulate astrocyte functions is poorly understood. Hasel et al. identify two large groups of astrocytic genes that are regulated by neuronal contact and synaptic activity respectively, with distinct roles in astrocytic function; interestingly, many of these genes are dysregulated in neurodegeneration.Nature Communications 8, 15132
Derivation of Functional Human Astrocytes from Cerebral OrganoidsScientific Reports 7, 45091
News and Comment
Neuron—glia interactions: Waking the synapse
Wakefulness influences synaptic function in the hippocampus through the modulation of NMDA receptor co-agonist availability by astrocytes.
Demyelinating disease: Astrocyte stress precedes demyelination in cerebral X-ALDNature Reviews Neurology 13, 259
Circadian rhythms: Astrocytes keep time
Astrocytic–neuronal signalling in the dorsal suprachiasmatic nucleus is essential for the maintenance of circadian timekeeping.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 264
Glucose utilization: still in the synapse
Many people still associate brain glucose metabolism with neurons. A new report shows that stimulation of astrocytic glutamate uptake increases glucose utilization, suggesting that astrocytes play a major role in the glucose uptake signal. However, this still reflects synaptic activity.Nature Neuroscience 20, 382–384
Neuroimmune interactions: astrocytesNature Immunology 18, 254
Hyponatraemia: Unfolding osmotic demyelinationNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 192