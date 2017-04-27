Astrobiology

Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 46708
Climate variations on Earth-like circumbinary planets
Large variations in insolation experienced by circumbinary planets raise the question of the habitability of such planets. Here, the authors show that while the changing insolation does not radically affect habitability, it does impact on the planet’s climate and on the interpretation of future observations.Nature Communications 8, 14957
A new family of extraterrestrial amino acids in the Murchison meteoriteScientific Reports 7, 636
Evidence for early life in Earth’s oldest hydrothermal vent precipitates
Perhaps the earliest known signs of life have been found in Quebec, where features such as haematite tubes suggest that filamentous microbes lived around hydrothermal vents at least 3,770 million years ago.Nature 543, 60–64
Seven temperate terrestrial planets around the nearby ultracool dwarf star TRAPPIST-1
Last year, three Earth-sized planets were discovered to be orbiting the nearby Jupiter-sized star TRAPPIST-1; now, follow-up photometric observations from the ground and from space show that there are at least seven Earth-sized planets in this star system, and that they might be the right temperature to harbour liquid water on their surfaces.Nature 542, 456–460
Evolution of the global phosphorus cycle
Low phosphorus burial in shallow marine sedimentary rocks before about 750 million years ago implies a change in the global phosphorus cycle, coinciding with the end of what may have been a stable low-oxygen world.Nature 541, 386–389
A microbiologist's guide to the galaxy
We asked microbiologist and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins about her time on the International Space Station, the challenges of working with bugs in space, and what's next for science that is out of this world.Nature Microbiology 2, 17089
Exploring the microbial universe
From roles in the health, nutrition and performance of humans during spaceflight, through to the question of life on other worlds, microbiology has fundamental contributions to make to our exploration of the cosmos.Nature Microbiology 2, 17097
Environmental microbiology: Is evidence for ancient microbial life set in stone?Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 256
Atmospheric science: Life under an ancient hazeNature Astronomy 1, 0024
In defence of METINature Physics 12, 890
Early Earth: Atmosphere's solar shock
Frequent storms on the young Sun would have ejected energetic particles and compressed Earth's magnetosphere. Simulations suggest that the particles penetrated the atmosphere and initiated reactions that warmed the planet and fertilized life.Nature Geoscience 9, 413–414