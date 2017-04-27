Astrobiology

Definition

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research | | open

    Large variations in insolation experienced by circumbinary planets raise the question of the habitability of such planets. Here, the authors show that while the changing insolation does not radically affect habitability, it does impact on the planet’s climate and on the interpretation of future observations.

    • Max Popp
    •  & Siegfried Eggl
    Nature Communications 8, 14957

  • Research |

    Perhaps the earliest known signs of life have been found in Quebec, where features such as haematite tubes suggest that filamentous microbes lived around hydrothermal vents at least 3,770 million years ago.

    • Matthew S. Dodd
    • , Dominic Papineau
    • , Tor Grenne
    • , John F. Slack
    • , Martin Rittner
    • , Franco Pirajno
    • , Jonathan O’Neil
    •  & Crispin T. S. Little
    Nature 543, 60–64

  • Research |

    Last year, three Earth-sized planets were discovered to be orbiting the nearby Jupiter-sized star TRAPPIST-1; now, follow-up photometric observations from the ground and from space show that there are at least seven Earth-sized planets in this star system, and that they might be the right temperature to harbour liquid water on their surfaces.

    • Michaël Gillon
    • , Amaury H. M. J. Triaud
    • , Brice-Olivier Demory
    • , Emmanuël Jehin
    • , Eric Agol
    • , Katherine M. Deck
    • , Susan M. Lederer
    • , Julien de Wit
    • , Artem Burdanov
    • , James G. Ingalls
    • , Emeline Bolmont
    • , Jeremy Leconte
    • , Sean N. Raymond
    • , Franck Selsis
    • , Martin Turbet
    • , Khalid Barkaoui
    • , Adam Burgasser
    • , Matthew R. Burleigh
    • , Sean J. Carey
    • , Aleksander Chaushev
    • , Chris M. Copperwheat
    • , Laetitia Delrez
    • , Catarina S. Fernandes
    • , Daniel L. Holdsworth
    • , Enrico J. Kotze
    • , Valérie Van Grootel
    • , Yaseen Almleaky
    • , Zouhair Benkhaldoun
    • , Pierre Magain
    •  & Didier Queloz
    Nature 542, 456–460

  • Research |

    Low phosphorus burial in shallow marine sedimentary rocks before about 750 million years ago implies a change in the global phosphorus cycle, coinciding with the end of what may have been a stable low-oxygen world.

    • Christopher T. Reinhard
    • , Noah J. Planavsky
    • , Benjamin C. Gill
    • , Kazumi Ozaki
    • , Leslie J. Robbins
    • , Timothy W. Lyons
    • , Woodward W. Fischer
    • , Chunjiang Wang
    • , Devon B. Cole
    •  & Kurt O. Konhauser
    Nature 541, 386–389
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment