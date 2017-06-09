Assay systems

Latest Research and Reviews
Dramatic enhancement of the detection limits of bioassays via ultrafast deposition of polydopamine
A simple and versatile assay that relies on the bioconjugation capabilities and ultrafast and localized deposition of polydopamine can be plugged into common laboratory bioassays to improve their detection sensitivity by orders of magnitude.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0082
Mechanism of SOS PR-domain autoinhibition revealed by single-molecule assays on native protein from lysate
The guanine nucleotide exchange factor SOS is a critical intermediary that transduces receptor tyrosine kinase stimulation into Ras activation. Here the authors develop a single molecule assay in which SOS is captured from raw lysates using Ras-functionalized membrane microarrays and uncover an autoinhibitory mechanism of SOS regulation.Nature Communications 8, 15061
Quantifying the human proteome
An atlas of targeted mass spectrometry coordinates provides a starting point for measuring the unmodified human proteome.Nature Biotechnology 34, 1033–1034
Targeted therapies: Notching up dormant tumour-cell deaths to avoid recurrenceNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 12, 437
Smartphone HIV testNature Biotechnology 33, 221
Beat beer spoilersNature Biotechnology 32, 969
Chemical safety without animals
Primary human cells provide mechanistic information for toxicology studies.Nature Biotechnology 32, 541–543