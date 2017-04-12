Research |
- Nature 544, 159
Musical evolution in the lab exhibits rhythmic universals
The authors asked human participants to listen to and imitate randomly generated drumming sequences from each other. Participants turned initially random sequences into rhythmically structured patterns that are characterized by all six statistical universals found in world music.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0007
Molar millineryBritish Dental Journal 213, 331
Gaping gob revealBritish Dental Journal 209, 425
Rhythm of the Sun
Choreographer Alexander Whitley, scientist Hugh Mortimer and educator Rachel Evans discuss the dance work 8 Minutes with Nature Astronomy.Nature Astronomy 1, 0160
Horatio’s head, arty ants and an ephemeral lake
May’s sharpest science shots, selected by Nature’s photo team.
Monument to peer review unveiled in Moscow
Cornerstone of modern science immortalized in concrete.
Science can tell us only so much about Stradivarius violins
There might be more to the reputation of these instruments than can be easily assessed with blind testing, says Philip Ball.
Photography: Science on camera
Announcing the winners of the inaugural Scientist at Work photo competition.Nature Jobs 545, 123–125
Golden neurons, river piracy and bright nights
April’s sharpest science shots, selected by Nature’s photo team.