Arrhythmias
Arrhythmias are conditions in which electrical impulses are abnormally conducted through the heart, resulting in an altered heart beat muscle contraction rhythm. These alterations to heart beat rhythm can include changes in heart rate, irregularity of heart beats, or fibrillation of the heart muscle.
Latest Research and Reviews
A Potential Role of Esophageal Cancer Related Gene-4 for Atrial FibrillationScientific Reports 7, 2718
Autoimmune channelopathies as a novel mechanism in cardiac arrhythmias
The identification of mutations in ion channels has been crucial to understanding the pathogenesis of cardiac arrhythmias, but the aetiology of a considerable number of arrhythmogenic disorders remains unknown. In this Review, Lazzerini and colleagues discuss the role of autoimmunity in the pathogenesis of cardiac arrhythmias, describing how different autoantibodies against ion channels in the heart participate in the development of these conditions.
Large-scale analyses of common and rare variants identify 12 new loci associated with atrial fibrillation
Patrick Ellinor and colleagues report meta-analyses of common and rare variant association studies for atrial fibrillation across multiple populations. They identify 12 new loci, some of which implicate genes in atrial electrical and mechanical function.Nature Genetics 49, 946–952
Identification of six new genetic loci associated with atrial fibrillation in the Japanese population
Kaoru Ito, Yoichiro Kamatani, Toshihiro Tanaka and colleagues report a genome-wide association study for atrial fibrillation in the Japanese population. They identify six new loci, five of which are not associated with atrial fibrillation in individuals of European ancestry, suggesting that they may be specific to the Japanese population.Nature Genetics 49, 953–958
News and Comment
Immunology: Surprising role of cardiac macrophages in heart electrical conductionNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 315
Anticoagulation therapy: Uninterrupted dabigatran during ablation for AFNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 252–253
Anticoagulation therapy: Registries reveal real-world use of anticoagulant drugs in AFNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 189
Arrhythmias: Optogenetic control of cardiac rhythmNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 128
Arrhythmias in 2016: Arrhythmia treatment — evidence catching up with technology
Clinical cardiac electrophysiology has evolved rapidly over the past 2 decades. Although the fast pace of technical and therapeutic advances has occasionally outpaced evidence supporting widespread effectiveness, the highlights of electrophysiology research in 2016 illustrate the emergence of robust evidence for implementation of several important therapies.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 75–76
Arrhythmias: Weight loss and reduced risk of atrial fibrillationNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 66