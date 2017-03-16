Architecture

    The most comprehensive architectural model to date of the nuclear pore complex reveals previously unknown local interactions, and a role for nucleoporin 358 in Y-complex oligomerization.

    • Alexander von Appen
    • , Jan Kosinski
    • , Lenore Sparks
    • , Alessandro Ori
    • , Amanda L. DiGuilio
    • , Benjamin Vollmer
    • , Marie-Therese Mackmull
    • , Niccolo Banterle
    • , Luca Parca
    • , Panagiotis Kastritis
    • , Katarzyna Buczak
    • , Shyamal Mosalaganti
    • , Wim Hagen
    • , Amparo Andres-Pons
    • , Edward A. Lemke
    • , Peer Bork
    • , Wolfram Antonin
    • , Joseph S. Glavy
    • , Khanh Huy Bui
    •  & Martin Beck
    Nature 526, 140–143
