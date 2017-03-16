Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 44718
In situ structural analysis of the human nuclear pore complex
The most comprehensive architectural model to date of the nuclear pore complex reveals previously unknown local interactions, and a role for nucleoporin 358 in Y-complex oligomerization.Nature 526, 140–143
The impact of architecture on collective behaviour
Despite the obvious influence of space on interactions, constraints imposed by the built environment are seldom considered when examining collective behaviours of animals and humans. We propose an interdisciplinary path towards uncovering the impact of architecture on collective outcomes.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0111
The office experiment: Can science build the perfect workspace?
Windows, desks and employees are being wired up in a quest to create healthy, evidence-based environments.
The secret history of ancient toilets
By scouring the remains of early loos and sewers, archaeologists are finding clues to what life was like in the Roman world and in other civilizations.
History of science: Foundation checkNature Physics 12, 289
Disaster management: Design buildings for rapid evacuationNature 528, 333
Environmental technology: Green light
The scientific design of low-energy sustainable buildings is moving into the mainstream.Nature Jobs 518, 565–566