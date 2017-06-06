News and Views |
Applied optics
Applied optics is a branch of optics and photonics that specifically focuses on using light for practical purposes. Such uses include collecting light from the sun and converting it to electricity, processing metals with high-power lasers and developing optical equivalents of electronic circuits.
Featured
- Nature Nanotechnology 12, 506
News and Views |
Graphene: Image sensors go broadband
News and Views | | open
Novel efficient THz undulator using a laser-driven wire
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Microresonator-based solitons for massively parallel coherent optical communications
Frequency combs produced by solitons in silicon-based optical microresonators are used to transmit data streams of more than 50 terabits per second in telecommunication wavelength bands.Nature 546, 274–279
Research | | open
Carbon nanotube-based three-dimensional monolithic optoelectronic integrated system
Single-material monolithic optoelectronic integrated circuits via CMOS compatible low-temperature approaches are crucial to the continued development of post-Moore electronics. Liu et al., report carbon nanotube based electrically driven 3D monolithic optoelectronic integrated circuits.Nature Communications 8, 15649
Research | | open
Simplifying the design of microstructured optical fibre pressure sensorsScientific Reports 7, 2991
News and Comment
News and Views |
Water remediation: A steam nanogeneratorNature Nanotechnology 12, 506
Correspondence |
Reconsidering the Shockley–Queisser limit of a ferroelectric insulator deviceNature Photonics 11, 329
News and Views |
Graphene: Image sensors go broadband
The demonstration of a quantum dot-sensitized graphene image sensor that offers a very broad spectral response and that is integrated with silicon CMOS technology could potentially be a new cost-effective chip platform for hyperspectral imaging and spectroscopy.
Research Highlights |
Light sources: Chip-based thermal emitterNature Photonics 11, 331
News and Views | | open
Novel efficient THz undulator using a laser-driven wire