Applied immunology

- Nature Biotechnology 35, 520–521
Research | | open
Pentavalent HIV-1 vaccine protects against simian-human immunodeficiency virus challenge
A previous human HIV-1 vaccine clinical trial, boosting with HIV envelope protein from two strains, demonstrated moderate vaccine efficacy. Here, Bradley et al. show that a pentavalent HIV envelope protein boost improves protection from viral challenge in non-human primates and they identify immune correlates of protection.Nature Communications 8, 15711
Research | | open
DNA vaccination protects mice against Zika virus-induced damage to the testes
Zika virus (ZIKV) can persist in human semen and sperm, which can result in sexual transmission. Here, Griffin et al. show that a DNA vaccine, expressing ZIKV pre-membrane and envelope proteins, protects mice from infection-associated damage to testes and sperm, and prevents viral persistence in testes.Nature Communications 8, 15743
Research |
Attenuation of RNA viruses by redirecting their evolution in sequence space
Virus attenuation is used to obtain vaccine strains. Here, the rapid evolution of RNA viruses is exploited by engineering their genomes to encode sites that are a mutation away from a stop codon, a clever method to generate attenuated viruses.Nature Microbiology 2, 17088
News and Comment
News and Views |
Manufacture of CAR-T cells in the body
Manufacture of CAR-T cells in the body

Engineered T cells for cancer therapy are produced in the mouse bloodstream, avoiding the need to harvest T cells and manipulate them ex vivo.
News |
Ebola vaccine approved for use in ongoing outbreak
Officials have signed off on an experimental vaccine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but the decision on whether to deploy it remains up in the air.
News |
Ebola vaccine could get first real-world test in emerging outbreak
The Democratic Republic of the Congo has reported nine suspected cases of infection in recent weeks.
Correspondence |
Vaccines, science and trustNature Microbiology 2, 17076
Comments and Opinion |
Making medicines that save lives
We spoke with Gary Nabel about research funding, making the move from academia to industry, transformative innovation to improve global health, and the current state of the infectious disease drug pipeline.Nature Microbiology 2, 17060