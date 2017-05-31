Applications of AFM
Applications of atomic force microscopy (AFM) include biochemistry applications (imaging the structure of biological molecules, cellular components, cells or tissues), chemistry, materials science and nanotechnology applications (imaging of polymers, nanostructures or other materials) and physics and biophysics applications (measuring forces between the AFM tip and the sample surface).
Latest Research and Reviews
Imaging modes of atomic force microscopy for application in molecular and cell biology
This Review Article examines the principles, advantages and limitations of emerging bioimaging modes of atomic force microscopy, including multiparametric, molecular recognition, multifrequency and high-speed imaging.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 295–307
Atomic force microscopy-based characterization and design of biointerfaces
Atomic force microscopy (AFM)-based approaches enable the characterization and manipulation of biological and synthetic biointerfaces, including tissues, cells, membranes, proteins, nucleic acid and functional materials. In this Review, the advantages and limitations of imaging, sensing, parameterizing and designing biointerfaces using AFM techniques are discussed.Nature Reviews Materials 2, 17008
Real-time visualization of perforin nanopore assembly
Perforin monomers self-assemble into pre-pores that first insert into the membrane and then recruit additional subunits to grow in size.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 467–473
News and Comment
Nanobiotechnology: Net charge of trace proteins
Isoelectric points of small samples of proteins can now be measured using atomic force microscopy and substrates with a known charge.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 739–740
Cellular transport: Gatekeepers of the nucleus
The ambiguous barrier mechanism of nuclear pore complexes has now been resolved through structural analysis with high-speed atomic force microscopy.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 658–659
Biosensors: Microcantilevers to lift biomolecules
Nanomechanical sensors can now detect femtomolar concentrations of analytes within minutes without the need to passivate the underlying cantilever surface.Nature Nanotechnology 10, 830–831
Sensors: Good vibrations for bad bacteria
The response of bacteria to antibiotics can be quickly assessed by monitoring the fluctuations of cantilevers coated with the bacteria.Nature Nanotechnology 8, 483–484
Atomic force microscopy: A tip for diagnosing cancer
Stiffness measurements of tumour biopsies and single cells show unique fingerprints that identify the different stages of cancer.Nature Nanotechnology 7, 691–692
Interfaces: AFM extends its reach
A commercial atomic force microscope can be used to image solid surfaces in liquids and measure interfacial energies with atomic resolution.Nature Nanotechnology 5, 388–389