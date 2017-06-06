Apoptosis
Apoptosis is a mechanism of programmed cell death and is essential for development and homeostasis. Cell stress stimulates pro-apoptotic signalling pathways that activate caspase proteases and cause mitochondrial dysfunction. Apoptotic cells undergo characteristic changes in cell morphology, including cell rounding, plasma membrane blebbing and nuclear fragmentation.
Distinct mechanisms obviate the potentially toxic effects of inverted-repeat Alu elements on cellular RNA metabolism
Two new studies show that RNA-binding proteins can mediate distinct and beneficial effects to cells by binding to the extensive double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) structures of inverted-repeat Alu elements (IRAlus). One study reports stress-induced export of the 110-kDa isoform of the adenosine deaminase acting on RNA 1 protein (ADAR1p110) to the cytoplasm, where it binds IRAlus so as to protect many mRNAs encoding anti-apoptotic proteins from degradation. The other study demonstrates that binding of the nuclear helicase DHX9 to IRAlus embedded within RNAs minimizes defects in RNA processing.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 496–498
RNA decay: The anti-apoptotic function of ADAR1
An isoform of the RNA-editing protein ADAR1 is shown to be activated through nuclear export in response to cellular stress and to protect anti-apoptotic mRNAs from Staufen 1-mediated decay.
PARL paves the way to apoptosis
Although the mitochondrial inner membrane rhomboid peptidase PARL is known to participate in critical signalling cascades, its role in apoptosis has remained unclear. PARL is now shown to process the mitochondrial pro-apoptotic protein Smac (also known as DIABLO) for its subsequent release into the cytosol where it antagonizes XIAP-mediated caspase inhibition to promote apoptosis.Nature Cell Biology 19, 263–265
Cancer therapy-induced PAFR ligand expression: any role for caspase activity?
Cell death: Pulling the apoptotic trigger for necrosis
Secondary necrosis following apoptosis induction is a regulated process that is dependent on the cleavage of DFNA5 by the executioner caspase, caspase 3.