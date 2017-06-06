Apoptosis

Definition

Apoptosis is a mechanism of programmed cell death and is essential for development and homeostasis. Cell stress stimulates pro-apoptotic signalling pathways that activate caspase proteases and cause mitochondrial dysfunction. Apoptotic cells undergo characteristic changes in cell morphology, including cell rounding, plasma membrane blebbing and nuclear fragmentation.

