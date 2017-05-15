Antiviral agents

Research | | open
In vitro evolution of an influenza broadly neutralizing antibody is modulated by hemagglutinin receptor specificity
Broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) against influenza hemagglutinin (HA) have yielded insights for antiviral development. Here, the authors employ saturated mutagenesis of the paratope region of a bnAb combined with yeast display screening using H1 and H3 HAs, and find that a tradeoff exists between Ab affinity and breadth that influenced by disparate modes of receptor binding.