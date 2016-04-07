Antiphospholipid syndrome
Antiphospholipid syndrome is an autoimmune connective tissue disease characterized by vascular thrombosis and pregnancy morbidity in the presence of antiphospholipid antibodies, namely lupus anticoagulant, anticardiolipin antibodies and anti-β2 glycoprotein-I antibody. Antiphospholipid syndrome can occur on its own or in association with other rheumatic diseases, most commonly systemic lupus erythematosus.
Latest Research and Reviews
Current treatment of antiphospholipid syndrome: lights and shadows
Some aspects of the management of antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) are supported by abundant high-quality evidence, but, in certain scenarios, decisions are based on clinical judgement and experience. This comprehensive Review surveys the current recommendations for treating thrombotic and obstetric manifestations of APS, and addresses several areas of controversy in APS diagnosis and management.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 586–596
Standardization of autoantibody testing: a paradigm for serology in rheumatic diseases
Autoantibody testing is key for the diagnosis, classification and management of systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases; however, issues regarding the reproducibility and reliability of these tests currently limit their usefulness. Approaches to harmonize autoantibody tests, including the development of technical guidelines and the availability of suitable reference materials for calibration and quality control, are discussed in this Review.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 10, 35–43
Pathogenesis of antiphospholipid syndrome: understanding the antibodies
Pathogenic autoantibodies trigger thromboses in antiphospholipid syndrome (APS), through several mechanisms that favor blood clotting and act in concert with inflammatory events. APS-associated fetal loss, however, is not fully explained by thrombogenic mechanisms, and other, direct actions of the autoantibodies are proposed. This Review summarizes the autoantibody-mediated pathways in APS, with a focus on the causes of pregnancy complications.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 7, 330–339
Antiphospholipid syndrome: frequency, main causes and risk factors of mortality
Antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) is characterized by recurring arterial or venous thromboses, which places patients at high risk of a variety of life-threatening conditions. This short, focused Review summarizes the prevalence and risk factors associated with death in patients with APS or its more severe variant, catastrophic APS.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 6, 296–300
News and Comment
