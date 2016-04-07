Antiphospholipid syndrome

Definition

Antiphospholipid syndrome is an autoimmune connective tissue disease characterized by vascular thrombosis and pregnancy morbidity in the presence of antiphospholipid antibodies, namely lupus anticoagulant, anticardiolipin antibodies and anti-β2 glycoprotein-I antibody. Antiphospholipid syndrome can occur on its own or in association with other rheumatic diseases, most commonly systemic lupus erythematosus.

